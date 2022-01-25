 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decorah tackles Denver 93-38

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decorah broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 93-38 explosion on Denver in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.

Decorah's shooting pulled ahead to a 47-27 lead over Denver at halftime.

Decorah's force showed as it carried a 72-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 15, Decorah faced off against Center Point CPU and Denver took on Dike-New Hartford on January 18 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.

