Decorah routs Fairbank Wapsie Valley 67-44

Decorah's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Fairbank Wapsie Valley 67-44 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High on December 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Decorah made the first move by forging a 14-13 margin over Fairbank Wapsie Valley after the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense darted to a 40-26 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Vikings a 55-30 lead over the Warriors.

