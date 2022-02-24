Decorah cancels check from Charles City 62-52

No quarter was granted as Decorah blunted Charles City's plans 62-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Vikings pulled ahead in front of the Comets 23-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings kept a 35-18 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Decorah's upper hand showed as it carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decorah withstood Charles City's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

