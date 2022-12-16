 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West staggers Central DeWitt with resounding performance 79-57

Davenport West's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Central DeWitt 79-57 at Davenport West High on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport West moved in front of Central DeWitt 21-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a narrow 38-25 gap over the Sabers at halftime.

Davenport West thundered to a 59-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-17 final quarter, too.

Last season, Davenport West and Central DeWitt faced off on January 28, 2022 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on December 6 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

