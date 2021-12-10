Davenport West puts an offensive performance on Muscatine 72-40

Davenport West dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 72-40 victory over Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Falcons a 13-7 lead over the Muskies.
The Falcons opened a gross 33-12 gap over the Muskies at the half.
Davenport West took control in the third quarter with a 47-30 advantage over Muscatine.
