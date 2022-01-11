Davenport West pushes over Clinton 71-61

Davenport West charged Clinton and collected a 71-61 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.
The Falcons made the first move by forging an 18-15 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.
Davenport West's shooting jumped to a 34-25 lead over Clinton at the half.
The Falcons' position showed as they carried a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
