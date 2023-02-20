Davenport West's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Davenport North 85-46 at Davenport North High on Feb. 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport West opened with a 24-7 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense steamrolled in front for a 40-16 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Davenport West pulled to a 64-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Wildcats 21-9 in the final quarter.

