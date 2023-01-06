Davenport West ends the party for Muscatine 77-63

Davenport West put together a victorious gameplan to stop Muscatine 77-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The last time Davenport West and Muscatine played in a 77-54 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.