Davenport West dodges a bullet in win over Davenport Central 77-68

A sigh of relief filled the air in Davenport West's locker room after a trying 77-68 test with Davenport Central in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 20-18 lead over Davenport Central.
The Falcons' shooting moved in front for a 34-26 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Davenport West jumped to a 58-46 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 22-19 margin in the fourth quarter.
The last time Davenport West and Davenport Central played in a 59-56 game on January 4, 2022.
In recent action on January 19, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.
