Davenport West dodges a bullet in win over Davenport Central 77-68

A sigh of relief filled the air in Davenport West's locker room after a trying 77-68 test with Davenport Central in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 20-18 lead over Davenport Central.

The Falcons' shooting moved in front for a 34-26 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Davenport West jumped to a 58-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 22-19 margin in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.