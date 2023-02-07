Davenport West charged Davenport Assumption and collected a 61-46 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-9 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Falcons' offense moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Knights at the half.

Davenport West darted to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

