Davenport West barely beats Central DeWitt 77-68

Davenport West walked the high-wire before edging Central DeWitt 77-68 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Davenport West and Central DeWitt played in a 60-51 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.

