Davenport North trips Davenport Central in tenacious tussle 70-62

Davenport North found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport Central 70-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.

Davenport North's shooting jumped to a 34-20 lead over Davenport Central at the half.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Blue Devils' finishing flurry, but the Wildcats swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

