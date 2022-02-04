Davenport North takes down Clinton 65-28

Davenport North's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 65-28 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Davenport North a 14-3 lead over Clinton.
The Wildcats fought to a 38-10 halftime margin at the River Kings' expense.
Davenport North enjoyed a huge margin over Clinton with a 53-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
