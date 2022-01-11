Davenport North survives taut tilt with Eldridge North Scott 60-52

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport North nosed past Eldridge North Scott 60-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Davenport North a 31-22 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
Recently on January 4 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.