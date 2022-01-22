Davenport North severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 63-48

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport North spurred past Davenport Assumption 63-48 on January 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Davenport North faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on January 17 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Davenport North an 18-13 lead over Davenport Assumption.
Davenport North's offense jumped to a 33-25 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.
The Wildcats' determination showed as they carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
