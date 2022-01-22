Davenport North severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 63-48

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport North spurred past Davenport Assumption 63-48 on January 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Davenport North an 18-13 lead over Davenport Assumption.

Davenport North's offense jumped to a 33-25 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.

The Wildcats' determination showed as they carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

