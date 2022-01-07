 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport North records sound decision over Davenport West 60-59

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport North nabbed it to nudge past Davenport West 60-59 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Wildcats opened with a 17-10 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 30-21 half margin at the Falcons' expense.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Davenport North had enough offense to deny Davenport West in the end.

