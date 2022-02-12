Davenport North escapes close call with Clinton 59-55

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Davenport North to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Clinton 59-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 12.

The first quarter gave Davenport North a 3-2 lead over Clinton.

Davenport North's offense moved to a 31-29 lead over Clinton at halftime.

Conditioning showed as Davenport North outscored Clinton 28-26 in the final period.

