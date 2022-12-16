Davenport North delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Clinton 67-61

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport North wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 67-61 over Clinton on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Clinton, as it began with a 24-9 edge over Davenport North through the end of the first quarter.

The River Kings took a 37-26 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 54-47 lead over Clinton.

The River Kings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

