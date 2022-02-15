Davenport North collects skin-tight win against Eldridge North Scott 64-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Davenport North wore a victory shine after clipping Eldridge North Scott 64-55 on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 4, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on February 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats opened a small 40-28 gap over the Lancers at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Davenport North put the game on ice.
