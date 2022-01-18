Davenport North casts spell on Bettendorf 63-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport North nabbed it to nudge past Bettendorf 63-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 18.

The Bulldogs took a 23-21 lead over the Wildcats heading to the half locker room.

Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 63-55 lead over Bettendorf.

