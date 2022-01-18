Davenport North casts spell on Bettendorf 63-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport North nabbed it to nudge past Bettendorf 63-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap
The Bulldogs took a 23-21 lead over the Wildcats heading to the half locker room.
Davenport North broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 63-55 lead over Bettendorf.
