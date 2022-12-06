Davenport Central secures a win over Central DeWitt 69-56

Central DeWitt was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Davenport Central prevailed 69-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Central squared off with February 15, 2022 at Davenport Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
