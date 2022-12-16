Davenport Central hustles by Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central knocked off Bettendorf 55-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Davenport Central darted in front of Bettendorf 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 30-18 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.
Davenport Central jumped to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-12 in the fourth quarter.
