Davenport Central flies high over Davenport North 86-61

Davenport Central rolled past Davenport North for a comfortable 86-61 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Central squared off with January 21, 2022 at Davenport Central High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
