Davenport Central emerges from hole to defeat Dubuque Hempstead 61-42

Davenport Central seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 61-42 over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Davenport Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' shooting moved in front for a 36-27 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Dubuque Hempstead clawed to within 42-34 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Blue Devils added to their advantage with a 19-8 margin in the closing period.

