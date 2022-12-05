 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Central emerges from hole to defeat Dubuque Hempstead 61-42

  • 0

Davenport Central seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 61-42 over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Davenport Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' shooting moved in front for a 36-27 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Dubuque Hempstead clawed to within 42-34 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Blue Devils added to their advantage with a 19-8 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News