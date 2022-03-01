Davenport Assumption tops Dubuque Wahlert 58-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Davenport Assumption put just enough pressure on Dubuque Wahlert to earn a 58-47 victory in Iowa boys basketball on March 1.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense darted to a 30-19 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the half.
In recent action on February 24, Davenport Assumption faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert took on Anamosa on February 24 at Dubuque Wahlert. For more, click here.
