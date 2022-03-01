Davenport Assumption tops Dubuque Wahlert 58-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Davenport Assumption put just enough pressure on Dubuque Wahlert to earn a 58-47 victory in Iowa boys basketball on March 1.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense darted to a 30-19 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the half.

