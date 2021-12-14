Davenport Assumption sprints past Muscatine 65-54

Davenport Assumption dumped Muscatine 65-54 in Iowa boys basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Muscatine faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on December 7 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap
The Knights darted in front of the Muskies 17-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights registered a 36-20 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.
Davenport Assumption jumped ahead of Muscatine 48-39 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.