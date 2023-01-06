 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption pushes over Bettendorf 56-43

Davenport Assumption put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bettendorf in a 56-43 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 13-8 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 24-17 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Davenport Assumption moved to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Bulldogs 20-19 in the final quarter.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf played in a 64-47 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

