Davenport Assumption pushes over Bettendorf 56-43

Davenport Assumption put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bettendorf in a 56-43 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 13-8 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 24-17 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Davenport Assumption moved to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Bulldogs 20-19 in the final quarter.

