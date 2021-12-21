Davenport Assumption pours it on Eldridge North Scott 62-39

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport Assumption's 62-39 throttling of Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Clinton on December 14 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
The Knights darted in front of the Lancers 16-11 to begin the second quarter.
Davenport Assumption's shooting jumped to a 32-19 lead over Eldridge North Scott at halftime.
The Knights' control showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
