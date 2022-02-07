Davenport Assumption pockets narrow victory over Davenport North 52-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport Assumption nabbed it to nudge past Davenport North 52-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport Assumption's offense moved to a 26-23 lead over Davenport North at halftime.
Davenport Assumption's upper hand showed as it carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights fended off the Wildcats' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
