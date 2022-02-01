Davenport Assumption nips Central DeWitt in scare 61-52

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport Assumption nabbed it to nudge past Central DeWitt 61-52 on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Knights registered a 26-21 advantage at half over the Sabers.
Central DeWitt came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Davenport Assumption 41-37.
There was no room for doubt as the Knights added to their advantage with a 24-11 margin in the closing period.
Recently on January 25 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.