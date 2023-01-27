Davenport Assumption mollywopps Clinton 64-44

Davenport Assumption's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton 64-44 on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Clinton played in a 76-58 game on February 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 19 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
