Davenport Assumption edges Epworth Western Dubuque in snug affair 49-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 24.
In recent action on February 17, Davenport Assumption faced off against Clinton and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Iowa City West on February 17 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bobcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over the Knights as the first quarter ended.
Davenport Assumption's offense darted to a 28-19 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the half.
The Knights' upper hand showed as they carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Epworth Western Dubuque fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Davenport Assumption would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
