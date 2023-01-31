Davenport Assumption earns stressful win over Muscatine 66-58

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport Assumption wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 66-58 over Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Muscatine faced off on December 14, 2021 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic . Click here for a recap. Muscatine took on Clinton on January 24 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.