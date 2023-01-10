Davenport Assumption dispatches Central DeWitt 51-38

Riding a wave of production, Davenport Assumption surfed over Central DeWitt 51-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption squared off with March 10, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on January 3 at Davenport Assumption High School. For results, click here.
