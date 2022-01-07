Davenport Assumption denies Davenport Central's challenge 58-47

No quarter was granted as Davenport Assumption blunted Davenport Central's plans 58-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Davenport Assumption's shooting stomped on to a 31-16 lead over Davenport Central at halftime.
