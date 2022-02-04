Davenport Assumption claims gritty victory against Eldridge North Scott 58-50

A sigh of relief filled the air in Davenport Assumption's locker room after Friday's 58-50 win against Eldridge North Scott in Iowa boys basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 25, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.
