Cyclones ride big second half, beat New Hampton, 77-54

  • Updated
Denver Logo.png

The Denver boys basketball team rode a big second half to defeat New Hampton by 23 points Thursday night.

In order to advance to a matchup against the winner of Jesup-Union, Denver needed to beat the upset-minded Chickasaws.

Through the first eight minutes of action, New Hampton showed Denver that it would not go down without a fight.

Sophomore Eli Ricketts scored five points in the frame for the Cyclones, but New Hampton held a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Denver’s offense started to show life in the second quarter as Connor Sheridan and Eli Ricketts made two early threes. Caylor Hoffer lead the way in hustle stats as the senior guard grabbed three rebounds and a steal in the second.

Heading into half, the Cyclones led 28-25.

The third quarter continued to be the close bout the first half had been. Ricketts asserted himself with 10 points, including two triples, to keep Denver in front, 45-41 heading into the final quarter of play.

In the fourth quarter, the Cyclones’ offense fed off the energy of Ricketts and head coach Kyle Matthias to start the quarter on a 7-0 run. Riding the momentum of a packed Cyclone Center, Denver dropped 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Caylor Hoffer led Denver with 11 points in the final frame.

Following the win, Matthias said the struggle for his team to pull away at times came down to mindset and attitude.

“The big thing for us was to get out of our own head,” Matthias said. “Get a little bit more of a defensive and rebounding attitude. Those are the big things for us. If they're working harder there, we know the offense will come.”

For Denver, Ricketts scored 23 points to lead the Cyclones in scoring. Hoffer put up 20 of his own points and Connor Sheridan rounded out a trio of double digit Cyclones with 15 points.

The win sets up a matchup with the Jesup J-Hawks. Earlier this season, Denver got the better of Jesup on the road.

Hoffer scored 26 points, Mitchell DeVries had 18 and Ricketts added 11 points in that early season contest.

