West Branch gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Durant 76-36 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

West Branch opened with a 11-4 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Bears' offense struck in front for a 35-20 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

West Branch pulled to a 52-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears held on with a 24-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

