Convincing fashion: Osage handles Rockford 57-21

Osage controlled the action to earn a strong 57-21 win against Rockford for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 21, Rockford faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Osage took on Sheffield West Fork on December 21 at Osage High School. For a full recap, click here.
