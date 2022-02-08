Convincing fashion: Jesup handles Eldora South Hardin 89-60

Jesup's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Eldora South Hardin 89-60 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Jesup faced off against La Porte City Union and Eldora South Hardin took on La Porte City Union on January 25 at Eldora South Hardin High School. For more, click here.
Jesup opened with a 36-35 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.
The J-Hawks' position showed as they carried a 59-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
