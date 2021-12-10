Convincing fashion: Fairbank Wapsie Valley handles Oelwein 74-37

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Oelwein 74-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley an 18-12 lead over Oelwein.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting moved to a 35-30 lead over Oelwein at the intermission.

The Warriors' power showed as they carried a 56-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.