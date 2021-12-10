Convincing fashion: Fairbank Wapsie Valley handles Oelwein 74-37

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Oelwein 74-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Oelwein took on Ackley AGWSR on December 2 at Oelwein High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley an 18-12 lead over Oelwein.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley's shooting moved to a 35-30 lead over Oelwein at the intermission.
The Warriors' power showed as they carried a 56-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
