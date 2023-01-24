Convincing fashion: Eldora South Hardin handles La Porte City Union 68-36

Eldora South Hardin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on La Porte City Union during a 68-36 blowout in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.
Last season, La Porte City Union and Eldora South Hardin squared off with January 25, 2022 at Eldora South Hardin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, La Porte City Union faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 17 at Eldora South Hardin High School. For more, click here.
