Convincing fashion: Dubuque Senior handles Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 73-42

Dubuque Senior's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during a 73-42 blowout in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.
The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 14-6 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
Dubuque Senior's offense moved to a 30-18 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.
The Rams' force showed as they carried a 47-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Epworth Western Dubuque on January 18 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For a full recap, click here.
