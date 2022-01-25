Convincing fashion: Dubuque Senior handles Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 73-42

Dubuque Senior's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during a 73-42 blowout in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 14-6 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

Dubuque Senior's offense moved to a 30-18 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.

The Rams' force showed as they carried a 47-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

