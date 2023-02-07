Davenport North recorded a big victory over Central DeWitt 70-50 at Central Dewitt High on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport North opened with a 19-9 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-16 halftime margin at the Sabers' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 18-15 in the last stanza.

