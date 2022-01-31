Convincing fashion: Aplington-Parkersburg handles La Porte City Union 77-48

Aplington-Parkersburg didn't tinker around with La Porte City Union. A 77-48 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Aplington-Parkersburg registered a 45-20 advantage at halftime over La Porte City Union.
In recent action on January 25, La Porte City Union faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 25 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
