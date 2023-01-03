 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Alburnett handles Winthrop East Buchanan 72-36

Alburnett recorded a big victory over Winthrop East Buchanan 72-36 at Alburnett High on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with February 4, 2022 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on December 20, Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with Central City in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

