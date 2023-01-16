Convincing fashion: Alburnett handles Delhi Maquoketa Valley 60-38

Alburnett earned a convincing 60-38 win over Delhi Maquoketa Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 16.
Last season, Alburnett and Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Alburnett took on Lisbon on January 10 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
