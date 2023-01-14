Convincing fashion: Alburnett handles Cascade 64-37

Alburnett's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cascade 64-37 in Iowa boys basketball on January 14.
Alburnett opened with a 24-9 advantage over Cascade through the first quarter.
The Pirates registered a 42-20 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.
Alburnett jumped to a 59-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars closed the lead with a 7-5 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 6, Cascade faced off against West Branch and Alburnett took on Lisbon on January 10 at Lisbon High School. For more, click here.
