Solon's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Vinton-Shellsburg 80-42 at Vinton-Shellsburg High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Solon and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 58-23 game on December 10, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Center Point CPU . For more, click here. Solon took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on February 3 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

