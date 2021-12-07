Complete command: Mason City Newman Catholic thwarts all counters to defeat Nashua-Plainfield 65-26

Mason City Newman Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Nashua-Plainfield in a 65-26 offensive cavalcade in Iowa boys basketball on December 7.
Mason City Newman Catholic's shooting pulled ahead to a 31-9 lead over Nashua-Plainfield at the intermission.
